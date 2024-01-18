Namrata Sheth faced tough competition to bag her role in ‘Karmma Calling’

Mumbai, Jan 18 Actress Namrata Sheth, who plays the titular role in ‘Karmma Calling’, revealed that she had to cut through some severe competition to bag the part.

Talking about bagging the role Namrata shared: "I went through several rounds of auditions since it was a role I really wanted to do.”

“I felt very connected to it, when Ruchi met me, she instantly felt like I could be Karmma. She saw the character in me."

In Karmma Calling, Namrata is seen locking horns with Raveena Tandon.

Talking about this, Namrata shared: "There was so much prep involved, and I was so ready to play this role, that by the time we got on to set, it was just fun."

Karmma Calling releases on January 26 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

