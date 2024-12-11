Nana Patekar shares interesting anecdote about his poem which he recited for Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Nana Patekar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Vanvaas’, recently graced the quiz based reality television show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

During the course of the episode, the actor heaped praise on Madhuri Dixit as he shared his experience of working with her.

During the episode, an audience member asked Nana Patekar about his experience working with Madhuri Dixit in ‘Wajood’.

Responding to the same, Nana Patekar said, "It was a great experience. She is an exceptional actress—beautiful, an incredible dancer, and as an actress, she had everything one could ask for. Besides that, she is a wonderful person, and I admire her a lot”.

Further, the audience asked about the poem, ‘Kaise batau mai tumhe’, which Nana had recited for Madhuri in the movie.

The actor said, "That poem was written by Javed Akhtar Sahab and even after 30-35 years of that film, it is etched in my memory because of Madhuri. I recited it for her, and that’s why it’s unforgettable. Even today, it feels like it’s running in my blood. Whenever someone asks about it, it brings back so many memories”.

Nana Patekar attended the show along with Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and writer-director Anil Sharma. He took to the hot seat, captivating viewers with his engaging stories and wisdom, as he shared anecdotes and bonds with Amitabh Bachchan over their incredible journeys. Playing for the Naam Foundation, Nana aims to raise awareness and funds to prevent farmer suicides, a cause close to his heart.

‘Vanvaas’ is directed by Anil Sharma, who is known for ‘Gadar 2’. The film’s team recently held a special screening for businessman Vijaypat Singhania with whom the film struck a deep personal chord.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ airs at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor