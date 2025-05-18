Nancy Tyagi Brings Her Mother's Favourite Colour to Life on Day 2 at Cannes

Nancy Tyagi, fashion designer from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, made a graceful return to the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking her second consecutive appearance at the global event. Following her much-celebrated debut last year, Nancy once again represented the spirit of self-made artistry through a thoughtfully designed and handcrafted ensemble. Her look for Day 2 was a two-piece couture set that beautifully balanced structure and softness. The outer layer, a sculptural champagne-hued satin cape stood out for its gathered puff sleeves, ruched textures, and a flowing train that added quiet drama to the look. The fabric, with its gentle sheen, reflected light in soft waves, creating a sense of movement and presence without overwhelming.

View this post on Instagram



Underneath, Nancy wore a fitted crystal fringe mini dress, offering a delicate contrast to the voluminous cape. Adorned with intricate beadwork, tassels, and crystals on a sheer base, the dress shimmered with every step, yet maintained a sense of effortlessness. The strapless neckline added just the right touch of modern elegance: she completed the ensemble with crystal-embellished stilettos, detailed with ankle straps that mirrored the subtle sparkle of the dress. Nancy expresses “"Yeh colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun. Isse banane mein poora one month laga, aur main last moment tak taiyaari mein lagi rahi, kyunki dress kaafi heavy thi. Dil se shukriya un sabhi ka jo is pyaari journey ka ek hissa rahe, aap sabke bina yeh moment vapis itna special nahi hota."”

Nancy Tyagi’s appearance at Cannes 2025 is more than a fashion moment: it's a reflection of dedication, creativity, and quiet confidence. In staying true to her roots while embracing the world stage, she continues to carve a space for homegrown talent in global couture with sincerity and style.