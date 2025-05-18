Nancy Tyagi’s 700-Hour, Self-Designed Outfit Shines at Cannes 2025

Nancy Tyagi, the self-taught fashion designer from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has once again made India proud on the global stage. Marking her second consecutive appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Nancy returned to the iconic red carpet after making a historic appearance at Cannes 2024 in an outfit designed entirely by her, reminding the world why she’s one of the most fearless and authentic fashion voices of the time.

View this post on Instagram



Nancy’s rise has been anything but conventional yet, it’s precisely this unapologetic originality that has made her a symbol of self-made success and creative courage in the digital era. Her Cannes 2025 look is a poetic continuation of her journey: a couture piece in turquoise colour inspired by a garden in full bloom, featuring delicately hand-painted flowers, a structured corset bodice, and a flowing floral silhouette. Every inch of this outfit was brought to life by Nancy’s own hands that spanned 700 hours, from sketch to the red carpet.

Nancy first made global headlines in 2024 when her authentic story blew up on the internet garnering applause from industry veterans. From preparing for civil service exams in Delhi to becoming one of India’s most beloved fashion designers, Nancy expresses,“Maine pichle saal yahan walk kara tha aur tab se meri life puri tarah badal gayi. Mera outfit flowers se inspired hai kyunki mujhe flowers bahut pasand hain isse tayar karne mein 700 ghante lage. Dil se shukriya un sabka jo is khoobsurat journey ka hissa rahe hain, yeh pal aap sabke bina adhoora hota.”

Her second appearance is more than just a fashion moment, it's a cultural statement. Nancy is carving space for new voices in fashion, proving that style doesn’t have to come from legacy houses or elite circles. Sometimes, it starts with a needle and thread in a small Indian home, and makes its way all the way to the French Riviera.

About Nancy Tyagi

Nancy Tyagi, a digital fashion sensation with a follower-ship of 5.5 Million + across platforms is a multi-talented fashion designer from Uttar Pradesh, India. Known for her unique style and innovative design. Her work is characterized by a blend of traditional Indian techniques and modern aesthetics, reflecting her deep appreciation for her cultural roots. Nancy was also nominated for National Creator awards 2024 in two categories: Disruptor of the year and Favorite fashion heritage ICON of the year.