Nandamuri Balakrishna honoured by World Book of Records UK for 50 years in films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has added more glory to his illustrious career by being honoured with the World Book of Records UK, Gold Edition, for completing five decades in films.

With this recognition, Balakrishna has created history as the first Telugu actor to achieve this milestone.

Balakrishna's daughter Brahmani Nara was among the first to share the news on social media.

Expressing her pride, she wrote how her father has always been a "true force of nature" and called him both "an icon on screen" and "a compassionate leader off it."

She wrote, "A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nara Brahmani (@nara.brahmani)

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Leaders from the political world also extended their wishes. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Balakrishna's "dedication and passion for cinema," describing his 50-year journey as "a golden chapter in Indian film history."

"#50YearsOfNBK Admired by people across generations and celebrated for his dedication and passion for cinema, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu's journey as a lead hero for 50 years stands as a golden chapter in Indian film history. The recognition by the World Book of Records, UK is a testament to his extraordinary journey. Congratulations to our dear Balayya on this historic milestone," Chandrababu wrote on X.

#50YearsOfNBK Admired by people across generations and celebrated for his dedication and passion for cinema, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu’s journey as a lead hero for 50 years stands as a golden chapter in Indian film history. The recognition by the World Book of Records, UK… pic.twitter.com/aEcs57knSY — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 24, 2025

}}}}

Fondly known as Balayya by his fans, Balakrishna began his acting career in 1974 with Tatamma Kala. Over the years, he has acted in more than 100 films spanning various genres, including Annadammula Anubandham, Daaku Maharaaj, Veera Simha Reddy, and Bhagavanth Kesari.

Earlier this year, Balakrishna was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, for his contribution to cinema.

Currently, he is working on Akhanda 2: Thaandavam and has another upcoming project with director Gopichand Malineni.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor