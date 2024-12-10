Nandita Das: The right Don’t Discriminate is the only way we can create a peaceful world

Mumbai, Dec 10 On the occasion of Human Rights Day, acclaimed actress and filmmaker Nandita Das said that the right Don’t Discriminate is the only way to create a peaceful and just world.

Nandita said: “The right Don’t Discriminate is the only way we can create a peaceful and just world. It’s what makes us human – that’s what makes us compassionate – that’s when we care about the world we live in.”

“When we discriminate we create the other, we become fearful of the other, we become unjust and we justify violence.”

Apart from Nandita, actress’ Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sen and Ruchi Narain helped actress Sheena Chohan launch her new campaign, “Read Me My Rights”, which asks artists to read and post online the right that is most important to them from the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

These artists joined a list including Preety Zinta, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, Imtiaz Ali, Guneet Monga, Sanjana Sanghi and many more, who have all worked with Sheena, to help bring awareness to different rights from the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

Preety Zinta and Guneet Monga chose to spread awareness about Women’s Rights, including the right Don’t Discriminate, Sonu Sood chose the Right to Food and Shelter, Raveena Tandon chose the Right to a Fair and Free World, Imtiaz Ali chose Freedom of Thought, Sanjana Sanghi chose the Right to Play and Tisca Chopra chose The Right to Life, read a statement.

After reading The Right to Education from the UN’s declaration, Sonakshi Sinha said it is so important because “Being educated means being aware and being aware is a super power. Once you have that power you can pay it forward by educating others.”

She added: These rights install a sense of love, empathy, compassion and harmony, which I really believe is the need of the hour. Education is truly something that can make this world a better place.”

Anushka added that the Right to Education is very important because this is the basis of all the other things you do in your life.

“Education shapes you as a personality and shapes what you become in the future,” said Anushka.

Director and screenwriter Ruchi Narain said that the Right to Responsibility is so important – it’s empowering because “it means that we are active participants in creating our future and acknowledging we have a role in the world around us and what we leave behind us for our children and future generations.”

Actress Sheena Chohan said that The right We Are All Born Free and Equal is important to me because it is the basis of all the other rights that a strong foundation of an equal and peaceful society is built.

“If you don’t know your rights how can you stop them from being violated? It’s a fight worth fighting more than ever. So, we are all born free and equal and each voice counts.”

