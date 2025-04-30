Nani launches gripping teaser of Dheekshith Shetty's 'KJQ'

Chennai, April 30 Telugu star Nani on Wednesday released the teaser of director KK's eagerly awaited period crime drama 'KJQ' (King Jackie Queen).

Dheekshith Shetty, who made a mark with his excellent performance in the blockbuster 'Dussehra', plays the lead along with Yukthi Thareja in the film, which has already been garnering attention for its interesting title, first look and concept glimpses.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri for the banner SLV Cinemas, the film, a period crime drama set in the 1990s, will also feature Shashi Odela in a pivotal role.

The teaser launched by Nani begins with a dialogue from Dheekshith Shetty, who plays a character called Raju in the film. He says, "A city and a gun are the same - they obey the one in whose hands they are." Shashi Odela is introduced as 'Jockey', a character who believes in taking big risks to achieve greatness while Yukti Tareja is seen as 'Rani' and the teaser ends with a biblical note: "He who lives by the sword shall die by the sword - Matthew 26:52 ."

The teaser not only introduces the characters but also sets the tone for the film. It has created a good buzz with its impressive visuals, intense performances, and exciting writing.

Dheekshith Shetty's ferocious performance, Shashi Odela and Yukti Tareja's screen presence make an impression. Nagesh Banel's impressive cinematography and Poornachandra Tejaswi's intense music promise a film high on technical standards. Shravan Katikaneni is the editor and Srikanth Ramisetty is the production designer.

Speaking at the teaser launch event, Dheekshith Shetty thanked the director for giving him such a good character and said it was a pleasure to be doing a film in the same production house after two years. "The entire team has put in a lot of effort for this film. The Telugu audience has been appreciating my talent and is supporting me a lot. Special thanks to them. You will definitely like this film," he said and also expressed his heartfelt thanks to Nani for launching the teaser.

Director KK, who spoke on the occasion, thanked everyone and said, "I feel it would be better for you to watch this movie than to talk about it. I will talk to you after you watch the movie. Thank you so much to everyone who came to the event."

