Nani-starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki' trailer out

Hyderabad, June 3 Nani and Nazriya-starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki' gears up for its massive release, as the producers unveiled the theatrical trailer on Thursday.

The trailer continues to trend on YouTube, creating much buzz around its release.

While the teaser has sparked a lot of excitement for the film, the theatrical trailer of 'Ante Sundaraniki' promises even more fun in theatres. Nani and Nazriya Nazim's portrayal of Sundar and Leela Thomas, respectively, added sparkle to the atypical love story.

Vivek Athreya's trademark hilarity is evident throughout, and the romantic track is unusual but appealing. The TV episode is the most entertaining part of the trailer, which contains numerous witty elements.

'Ante Sundaraniki' is set to be released on June 10, and there are high expectations for it.

The Tamil version is titled 'Adade Sundara', while the Malayalam version is titled 'Aha Sundara'. The film is being released in three languages at the same time.

Directed by Vivek Athreya of 'Mental Madhilo' fame, the movie stars Nani, Nazriya Fahadh, Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas, and others.

