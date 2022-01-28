Nani unveils teaser from Sree Vishnu-starrer 'Bhala Thandanana'

Hyderabad, Jan 28 Actor Nani took to his social media handles to release the teaser of Sree Vishnu's upcoming political thriller titled 'Bhala Thandanana'.

"Happy to launch the teaser of #BhalaThandhanana A very talented team :) Wish you guys a huge success," the 'Shyam Singha Roy' actor wrote, as he shared the 'Bhala Thandanana' teaser.

The 'Bhala Thandanana' teaser features Sree Vishnu in a boy-next-door avatar, while he showcases his other side of a revolutionary young man who goes against a corrupt political leader.

Directed by Chaitanya Dantuluri, the teaser gives a glimpse into the interesting political thriller that is up for release in the coming days.

As it seems to be a story that revolves around hawala scams, it is expected to be a good thriller. The BGM by Maestro Manisharma is so much in sync with the teaser's narrative, while Sree Vishnu's role as a crime reporter creates much anticipation.

Actress Catherine Tressa is also seen as a reporter, as she is introduced in the teaser of 'Bhala Thandanana'. While 'KGF' fame Ramachandra Raju has played the villain in this movie, actors Srinivas Reddy, Adarsh Balakrishna, Satya, Posani Krishna Murali, and others have played key roles.

'Bhala Thandanana' is produced by Rajani Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chala Chitram. The movie is slated for a February 2022 release.

