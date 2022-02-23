Nani's frustration hilariously revealed in 'Ante Sundaraniki' teaser

Hyderabad, Feb 23 On the occasion of actor Nani's birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki' released a special glimpse titled 'Barththday Homam' (Birthday special religious ritual).

The glimpse from the Nani-starrer hints at the witty plot of the movie.

The 'Barththday Homam' video starts off with Sundaram (Nani) and his family members performing a religious event. Back-to-back religious rituals frustrate Sundaram, as he clearly expresses the same to his mother.

Sundaram's mother tries to explain that according to his stars, he seems to be having dangers ahead in his life, and hence these remedies to please the Gods.

The video seems to be hinting at the kind of role Nani has portrayed in the movie, which is expected to be a funny one.

Nani will essay the role of 'Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad' (a long, traditional name), while the lead actress Nazriya Nazim will be seen as Leela in 'Ante Sundaraniki'.

Vivek Athreya, who came to fame for his super hit movies 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevaru Raa' is the director for 'Ante Sundaraniki', while it is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The Nani and Nazriya-starrer will hit the big screens on June 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor