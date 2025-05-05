Nani’s HIT: The Third Case emerges a blockbuster as film's collections zoom past 100 crore mark

Chennai, May 5 It's official! Director Sailesh Kolanu's explosive action entertainer, 'Hit: The Third Case', featuring actors Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, has now emerged a blockbuster.

On Monday, Nani's production house Wall Poster Cinema, which produced the film, took to its X timeline to announce that the film had collected a whopping 101 crores in the first four days of its release.

Wall Poster Cinema, putting out a poster that read 101 crores, said, "Sarkaar's century. 101+ crores gross worldwide for #HIT3 in 4 days Book your tickets now! A massive first weekend for the action crime thriller #BoxOfficeKaSarkaar"

What this means is that Nani has managed to deliver back-to-back blockbusters.

From the moment the first show hit screens, HIT: The Third Case turned into a rampaging force, obliterating expectations and rewriting opening day records.

Sailesh Kolanu's directorial venture exploded with a gross worldwide collection of over Rs 43 on Day 1 — the highest day one collection for a film in Nani’s career, storming past the Rs 38 crore opening of his previous record-setter, 'Dasara'.

But the storm wasn’t limited to India. In North America, the movie made a seismic impact by crossing the $1 million mark on day one.

Amid a month littered with underwhelming box office results, HIT 3 has become the beacon of revival for Tollywood and Indian cinema.

In fact, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce President Dil Raju said that the success of director Sailesh Kolanu's 'Hit: The Third Case' had made the Telugu film industry breathe a sigh of relief.

The eminent producer said, "The Telugu film industry has taken a breather on May 1. All through last month, the audiences were not coming to theaters. We were worried that summer was drawing to a close and there weren't enough audiences. In April, many single screens in AP and Telangana were even closed. At a time like this, all our hopes were on the movie 'Hit :The Third Case'. We were all waiting with bated breath to see if audiences will fill theatres and to what extent. We felt happy seeing the healthy online bookings for the film three days ahead of its release. We were glad that people were coming to the theaters. Today, the unanimous talk is that the 'last half an hour of this film is extraordinary. The film is fantastic'. With that talk, the Telugu film industry has got a breather," he said.

Dil Raju then went on to say, "The film has taken a tremendous opening. For Nani, until now, among all his films, 'Dasara' had the highest overseas opening. This film has now become Nani's highest overseas grosser. We are also expecting the film to do the same in Telangana."

