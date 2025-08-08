Nani's look as Jadel from 'The Paradise' out; Director Odela says Nani will turn hell into 'The Paradise' in the film!

Hyderabad, Aug 8 The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, on Friday disclosed that actor Nani plays a character called Jadel in the action entertainer and released his look in the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the first look poster of Nani, director Srikanth Odela wrote, "Presenting to you all - 'Jadal'. This time, my hero, @NameisNani anna will walk into hell and turn it into #TheParadise. March 26th, 2026 in Cinemas Worldwide."

Nani, for his part, shared his first look poster on his social media timelines and wrote, "His Name/వాడి పేరు‘Jadal’‘జడల్’. Calling a spade a spade. TheParadise. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English @srikanthodela__ cinema An @anirudhofficial musical #TheParadise."

It may be recalled that on Thursday, director Odela had informed every character in the film would be introduced through two posters.

He wrote, "TOMORROW | Two Posters. 10:05 AM – how I imagined. How he transformed. 5:05 PM - His attitude and our promise. With your love and with our madness. We are going all in with #THEPARADISE. Note: From now on, every character will be introduced through two posters."

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 26 next year, has triggered huge expectations.

For the unaware, the team has already disclosed that actor Raghav Juyal, who is best known for his impressive performance in the action entertainer 'Kill', will be playing the antagonist in the film.

The film, which is being made as a pan India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Paradise, considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands once more in Paradise after their film together, 'Dussehra' emerged a blockbuster.

Shooting for Paradise is currently underway. A huge action episode was recently shot in a specially constructed massive set under the supervision of fight master Real Satish. For this high-intensity action sequence, foreign stunt masters were also brought in to work with Real Satish. Sources close to the unit have said that this action sequence will be a highlight of the film.

