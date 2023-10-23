Nani's next titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, deets inside

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Telugu star Nani's new film has been titled 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'.

Vivek Athreya, known for 'Ante Sundaraniki', has come on board to direct the film. It will be produced by the renowned DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari of DVV Entertainment.

The movie co-stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, along with actor SJ Suryah will be seen in a crucial role.

Taking to social media, the makers on Monday shared the film's promo.

The 168-second glimpse video provides a sneak peek into the film's world, commencing with a depiction of a garage within an industrial backdrop. As it progresses, a man (Nani) is seen in the middle of the garage, chained, and bearing visible blood stains and wounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

The action-packed 'Unchained' opens with a voiceover by Sai Kumar while Nani is given a massive heroic introduction. They shared the video saying, "Here's the INTENSIFIED First Look & Title Glimpse of #Nani31#SuryaKaShanivaar [?] His fiery avatar will soon leave you chained to your seats #SaripodhaaSanivaaram"

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor