Nani's 'The Paradise' goes on floors; makers share new pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The much-awaited film 'The Paradise' which stars Telugu actor Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, has officially gone on floors.

The makers began shooting on June 21 and shared the news with a new photo from the sets.

The photo, posted on the film's official social media page, shows Nani in character as Dhagad. He is seen placing his foot on stacked weight plates, wearing green leather shoes and a stylish anklet with a watch. Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that read, "Dhagad joins the #TheParadise. In cinemas 26-03-2026."

Take a look

https://x.com/TheParadiseOffl/status/1938883455829565494

Earlier in March, the first poster of The Paradise was released, along with the film's release date. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates.

The Paradise is expected to be an important film for both Nani and Srikanth Odela. The two previously worked together on Dasara, which was well received.

Nani was last seen in HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), where he played a tough cop named Arjun Sarkaar. The film released on May 1, 2025, in five languages and was produced under his own banner, Wall Poster Cinema.

His recent films Ante Sundaraniki, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram got good responses from both fans and critics.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya, released in five languages on August 29, 2024. The film also starred Priyanka Mohan and was produced by DVV Entertainment, known for RRR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor