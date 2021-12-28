'Nani's words are being twisted': Producer Dil Raju defends Telugu star

Hyderabad, Dec 28 'Shyam Singha Roy' producer Dil Raju has defended lead star Nani against criticism over the actor's comments on the ticket price issue.

The makers of Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' had organised a success event for the movie. Dil Raju, who addressed the gathering, spoke on the movie's success.

Dil Raju also conveyed that Nani is being targeted for no reason. Backing Nani for his comments on the movie ticket issue, Dil Raju said that Nani had spoken on issues faced by the Telugu film industry, but his words had been deliberately twisted.

"Nani was the only actor who gave up two theatrical releases. He understood the situation and allowed the makers to release his movies on OTT platforms. He is a sensible actor," Dil Raju said.

He said, "Some media people are trying to twist Nani's words. Even the YouTube thumbnails are misleading. The forepart is chopped off just to make him bad."

Nani had spoken about the ongoing issue of movie ticket prices, which triggered negative reactions against the 'Tuck Jagadish' actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor