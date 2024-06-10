Naomi Campbell opens up about welcoming children via surrogate

Washington [US], June 10 : Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently made a surprising revelation about her journey to motherhood.

The 54-year-old icon confirmed that she welcomed both of her children, a daughter aged 2 and a son born in June 2023, through the use of a surrogate, according to People magazine.

This is the first time Campbell has opened up about her decision to leverage surrogacy.

Campbell, known for her fierce presence on the runway, expressed her deep love and devotion to her children in the interview that was obtained by People magazine.

"My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," she shared.

The supermodel's strong maternal instincts have prompted her to prioritize the well-being and happiness of her children above all else. She hopes for a better world for them and intends to be there for every milestone, including their first day of school.

Embracing single motherhood, Campbell also addressed the misconception that having children is too expensive or not worth the effort.

She encouraged young girls who express uncertainty about motherhood to reconsider their stance, emphasizing that it is possible to overcome economic challenges.

Drawing inspiration from her own mother's journey, she reminded everyone that with determination and resilience, anything is possible.

While Campbell has been private about the details of her children's lives, she did mention in a previous interview obtained by People magazine that her daughter "wasn't adopted, she's my child."

The supermodel's dedication to protecting her children's privacy is evident as she has chosen not to disclose their names, birthdays, or share their faces with the public.

In addition to her personal life, Campbell continues to make waves in the fashion industry. She is set to become the first supermodel to be the subject of an exhibition at the renowned Victoria and Albert Museum in London, according to People magazine.

Titled 'Naomi: In Fashion,' the exhibition will celebrate her career, creative collaborations, activism, and far-reaching cultural impact.

With the work of leading global designers and photographers, the exhibition promises to be a unique exploration of Campbell's influence in the fashion world.

In May, Campbell delighted her fans by sharing the first-ever picture of her baby son on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6zIe0XP3_s/?img_index=1

The heartwarming photos feature Campbell embracing her children as they watch a beautiful sunset together, their backs turned to the camera. The model expressed her gratitude and joy with the caption "#BLESSED."

