Naomi Campbell pays tribute to late Liam Payne

Washington [US], October 26 : In a poignant gesture of remembrance, Naomi Campbell has paid her respects to the late Liam Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16 in Argentina.

The former One Direction member's untimely death, attributed to a fall from his hotel balcony at the age of 31, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends and fans alike.

Naomi, who briefly dated Payne in 2019, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Her response came following a tribute from Nicole Scherzinger, the former X Factor judge who played a pivotal role in launching the careers of Payne and his bandmates.

In a comment on Scherzinger's October 24 post, Campbell used two dove emojis, along with a broken heart and two praying hands, to convey her condolences.

The supermodel and the singer first sparked romance rumours when they engaged in flirtatious exchanges on social media early in 2019, as per E! News.

In one interaction, Campbell referred to Payne as a "beautiful soul," to which he replied, "Takes one to know one."

The duo was later seen leaving a BAFTAs after-party in London shortly after one another, further fueling speculation about their relationship, as per E! News.

During a past interview, when asked about the rumoured romance, Naomi reportedly remained tight-lipped, stating, "I've never discussed my personal life."

After their brief connection, Liam went on to have an on-and-off relationship with Maya Henry from 2019 to 2022, followed by a romance with Kate Cassidy, who revealed that they had plans to marry.

In an emotional tribute shared on October 23, Cassidy wrote, "A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together." She added a poignant note from Payne that read, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444."

Cassidy concluded her heartfelt message with, "I've gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond," she wrote in the post shared on her Instagram handle.

