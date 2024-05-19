Naomi Campbell revives her 1997 Chanel dress for Cannes red carpet

Cannes [France], May 19 : Naomi Campbell has set an example of sustainability and fashion. For the Cannes premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', the supermodel wore a stunning dress from the Chanel fall 1996 couture show, reported People.

The black sequin dress part of the late Karl Lagerfeld's 1997 fall/winter high fashion collection for the Chanel originally went down the runway more than two decades ago but looks just as good today.

Campbell, 53, who was styled by Law Roach, rocked the dress a bit differently in 2024 than she did in 1996.

The floor-length dress features a black sequined bodice supported by delicate strings of pearls draped over her shoulders.

In the '90s, the sheer panels didn't get all their glory, as Campbell wore a slip under the garment. Now, however, she went with a power move of showing off her black thong underneath the dress and skipped the slip.

Her hair for the runway show was also dramatically slicked back, while her hair in Cannes was loose and in brushed-out curls. She also accessorized with dramatic dangly earrings, which enhanced the grace of her ensemble.

Campbell stomped the runway at Paris Fashion Week in January. She closed the Balmain men's show (as the only woman to walk the show, might we add) in an eye-catching gold headpiece that ran vertically down her face, along with a large sculptural piece positioned on the front of her body. The golden ornament, which appeared to connect to a belt around her waist, featured a bouquet of metallic flowers held by a pair of hands.

Her outfit, designed by creative director Olivier Rousteing, was the epitome of luxury: black pants, a tan top with a plunging neckline and an oversize camel-coloured coat draped over her shoulders, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor