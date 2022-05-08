Naomi Judd's daughter commemorates her late mom's memories for Mother's Day

Naomi Judd's daughter Ashley Judd honoured her late mother as she prepared for her first Mother's Day fate following the country music star's recent demise.

Six days after Naomi reportedly took her own life, Ashley expressed her thoughts in an op-ed published by an American news outlet, according to Fox News. She touched on her mother's legacy while also talking about the struggles the singer went through.

Ashley wrote, "My mama was an extraordinary parent under duress: She showed my sister and me the power of having a voice and using it, and there has been no greater lesson."

"But motherhood happened to her without her consent. She experienced an unintended pregnancy at age 17, and that led her down a road familiar to so many adolescent mothers, including poverty and gender-based violence," she added.

Continuing about her mother, Ashley said, "My mama was a legend. She was an artist and a storyteller, but she had to fight like hell to overcome the hand she was dealt, to earn her place in history. She shouldn't have had to fight that hard to share her gifts with the world."

"This Mother's Day, I choose to honor my mama for the person she was, a mother and so much more," she added. "And I ask you to honor your own mother, if you are lucky enough to have her. Honor her for more than her labor and sacrifice. Honor her for her talents and dreams. Honor her by demanding a world where motherhood, everywhere, is safe, healthy -- and chosen," concluded the op-ed.

As per GSM Arena, Naomi had been outspoken about her struggles with mental illness throughout her career. She most recently wrote about her suicidal depression in the book, 'River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope', released in 2016.

Naomi's death was announced earlier on Saturday by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

