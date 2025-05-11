Naomi Judd's widower Larry Strickland recalls she once shot gun at him

Washington [US], May 11 : Singer and actress Naomi Judd's widower Larry Strickland shared that she once shot a gun at her husband, 79, after learning he had cheated on her.

In a voiceover of her 1993 memoir Love Can Build a Bridge, Judd explained how the pair were "wildly, madly, passionately in love," but her husband was never home, reported People.

She then recalled a woman from the Northeast calling their home in Nashville in the 1980s, saying how much "she loved and missed" Strickland, as per the outlet.

Later, when came back home, Judd remembered thar she teared up their photos and threw his belongings into a garbage bag.

In the docuseries, Strickland rewatched a scene from the Love Can Build a Bridge TV movie where Kathleen York, who plays Naomi, shoots Bruce Greenwood, who plays Strickland, when she finds out he's cheated on her, according to People.

Later, Strickland confirmed it, saying, "Well, it really happened," he said. "That's all I can say. That's all I'm gonna say. It happened."

Judd and Strickland met in 1979 and tied the knot a decade later in May 1989.

They were married for 33 years before Naomi died at the age of 76 in April 2022.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told is directed by Alexandra Dean, reported People.

