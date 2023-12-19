Naomi Watts joins Audrey Diwan's erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'

Los Angeles [US], December 19 : Actor Naomi Watts will be seen showcasing her acting skills in Audrey Diwan's erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'.

As per Variety, the film is inspired by Emmanuelle Arsan's novel and is based on a script co-developed by Diwan and Rebecca Zlotowski ("Other People's Children"). The book centres on a woman and the series of erotic fantasies that she entertains. It was previously made into a 1974 film of the same name, directed by Just Jaeckin and starring Sylvia Kristel, which became a cult hit.

Watts revealed the news when she posted a now-deleted Instagram Story with "Emmanuelle" co-star Noemie Merlant, a critically acclaimed French actor who broke through in Celine Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" and made her English-speaking debut in Todd Field's Oscar-nominated film "Tar."

Merlant plays the titular role in "Emmanuelle." The rest of the cast includes Will Sharpe ("The White Lotus"), Jamie Campbell Bower ("Stranger Things"), Chacha Huang ("Money Heist") and Anthony Wong ("Infernal Affairs").

'Emmanuelle' is produced by Chantelouve, Rectangle Productions and Goodfellas.

