Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy cheer 'incredible journey' of 'Shaitani Rasmein' after 100 episodes

Mumbai, May 13 The leading actors of the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein' -- Naqiyah Haji and Vibhav Roy on Monday expressed gratitude as their show completed the mark of 100 episodes, calling it a major achievement.

The journey has been an emotional rollercoaster for the cast, reflecting their dedication and hard work.

Naqiyah, who plays Nikki said: "Completing 100 episodes of our show is a major achievement. This moment is especially meaningful to me as this is my debut show on television. I am incredibly grateful to the audience for their support, which has made this milestone possible. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my co-actors and the entire cast of Star Bharat for their dedication and hard work."

"Working on this show has been a fantastic experience for me, and I hope to receive continued love and support from our audience in the future. Thank you to everyone, and here's to many more celebrations ahead," she added.

Vibhav, who essays the role of Piyush, joyfully said: "Definitely it's an achievement, as reaching this day is completely a collective effort by my co-actors and the entire cast. Reaching this milestone of 100 episodes is overwhelming. I firmly believe that this show has had a significant impact on my acting career and it's been an incredible journey."

"I'm grateful to our audience for their unwavering support, and I look forward to entertaining them further. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this milestone possible," he added.

The show's current narrative revolves around the Ghalot family that faces a zombie attack. Nikki is in a desperate struggle to save her family from the vengeful sister of Chaya Dayan, who seeks revenge. As the tension rises, viewers can expect to witness an ultimate battle between good and evil, leaving them eagerly anticipating the outcome.

The show airs on Star Bharat.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor