Narendra Modi arrives at Shivaji Park for Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (92) will be cremated with state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived at Shivaji Park for legendary singer's funeral. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital following multi-organ failure. Mangeshkar had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this month.

Others who paid tribute to the late singer on social media include Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini, AR Rahman, Anuradha Paudwal, Ilaiyaaraja, and Virat Kohli.In a career spanning seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar recorded over 25,000 songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.