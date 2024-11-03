Nargis Fakhri is ready to slay in a red hot saree!

Mumbai, Nov 3 Actress Nargis Fakhri took to social media to drop her alluring photos in a vibrant red saree.

On Sunday, the 'Rockstar' actor shared a series of her gorgeous photos where she is seen slaying in sparkling red saree that she paired with stylish heels. Alongside the images, Fakhri wrote, “Red hot & Ready to slay. Celebrating Diwali, yay!.”

Nargis opted for a natural, dewy makeup and subtle glow that accentuated her features. She complimented her look with nude lip colour, mascara and kohl-rimmed eyes. Soon after she posted her photos, fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One wrote, “Hottest celebrity ever.” Another user wrote, “prettiest girl on the planet.” A third user said, “you look so pretty.”

The 'Banjo' actress had earlier shared her stunning photos in shimmery off beat white lehenga-choli as she extended her Diwali greeting to fans. She captioned the post, “Happy Diwali May Diwali bring new hope, dreams and a brighter tomorrow for you and your loved ones.” On the professional front, Fakhri, who started her career as a model at the age of 16, made her debut in 2011 with Imtiaz Ali’s musical drama "Rockstar" alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

She rose to prominence with her very first film where she played the role of Heer Kaul, who was diagnosed with bone marrow apnesia. Nargis later portrayed a war correspondent in the political thriller "Madras Café". She also starred in the commercially successful comedies, "Main Tera Hero Spy" and "Housefull 3".

The actress also made her Hollywood debut with Paul Feig's action-comedy "Spy", where she featured alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, and Jude Law. Fakhri took on her first antagonist role, playing Lia, a secret agent. She was last seen in the TV series "Tatlubaaz" which also stars Divya Agarwal and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show, set against the vibrant backdrop of Benaras, marked Fakhri’s OTT debut.

