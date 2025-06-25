Narsimha to Kalki: 7-film slate announced by Hombale Films under 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Hombale Films has teamed up with Kleem Productions to present their animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the 10 divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The makers will kickstart the universe with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminate with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

Here's the full schedule

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031)

Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Speaking about the universe, Ashwin Kumar said,"We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!"

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan added, "The possibilities are ENDLESS, and I'm PUMPED to see our stories ROAR to life on screen! Buckle up for an EPIC cinematic ride!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor