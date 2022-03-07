Naseeruddin Shah diagnosed with Onomatomania

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah revealed that he suffers from a condition called onomatomania, where a person keeps repeating a particular word or phrase. He mentioned that it does not let him rest, even when he’s sleeping. While speaking to the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, he talked about the condition. “I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” he said. He went on to explain, “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

On the work front, Naseer was last seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan, where he played the role of Deepika Padukone’s father. He also starred in the comedy-drama show, Kaun Banega Shikharwati, which starred Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra. He played the role of a debt-ridden king, who is also pining for the love of his estranged daughters.

Shah has won numerous awards in his career, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema. Naseeruddin has been frequently involved in controversy with his criticism of senior actors like Dilip Kumar, fellow actors like Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, juniors like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, cricketer Virat Kohli and politician and Prime minister Narendra Modi. Shah once said that people watching movies of Shahrukh and Salman should not watch his movies.