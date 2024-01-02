Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi to feature in Manish Malhotra's film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Actors Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi will be seen together in a film titled 'Ul Jal Jalool Ishq'.

The film will be produced by designer Manish Malhotra under his production banner Stage 5 Production.

Sharing the update, Manish on his Instagram wrote, "Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq;Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq!I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production. A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri , shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani."

The music for the film will be given by Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

"An honour to work with@gulzar.official for the Lyrics and @vishalrbhardwaj for his timeless melodies , produced by @malhotra_dinesh @stage5production," Manish added.

The update has left fans excited.

"Wow...versatile cast," a social media user commented.

"Amazing," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Manish is also coming up with another film titled 'Bun Tikki'.

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

