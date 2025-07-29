Naseeruddin Shah's look as JRD Tata in series 'Made in India - A Titan Story' garners attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah captivated everyone's attention with his look as Bharat Ratna recipient, J R D Tata, in the upcoming series 'Made in India - A Titan Story'.

The look was unveiled on Tuesday, marking the 121st birth anniversary of J R D Tata.

Directed by Robby Grewal, the series also stars Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of Titan Watch Company, alongside Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.

On what audience can expect from the series, director Robby Grewal in a press note said, "Bringing J.R.D. Tata's legacy to life in 'Made in India - The Titan Story' has been an inspiring journey. His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation. Having Naseeruddin Shah embody this icon has brought a rare authenticity and depth to the narrative. We truly believe this series will remind audiences why these stories of innovation and nation-building matter more than ever."

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content - Amazon MX Player added, "The story goes beyond just the brand of Titan and to have Naseeruddin Shah play the role of J.R.D. Tata, is exciting for all of us. With Made In India: A Titan Story, we are proud to present a series that not only honours an iconic brand but also the visionary minds that shaped it."

'Made in India - A Titan Story' is scheduled to be released next year on Amazon MX Player.

