Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on Diljit and Kailasa draw BJP’s ire, Ram Kadam calls him “anti-Hindu”

New Delhi, July 1 Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has landed in the middle of a political firestorm after his social media post in support of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh triggered strong condemnation from BJP leaders, particularly Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

Calling Shah’s remarks “anti-Hindu” and “deeply insensitive,” Kadam demanded a public apology, asserting that Shah had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country.

In a post that went viral, Shah stood by Diljit amid a political controversy regarding his recently released movie 'Sardaar Ji 3', and criticised what he called the “dirty tricks department of the Jumla Party.”

Taking to his Facebook handle, the actor penned a note supporting Diljit Dosanjh in which he stated that the star was not responsible for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the movie.

“He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned," the veteran actor added.

He defended Diljit’s global reputation and condemned attempts to malign him. He also expressed solidarity with people of Pakistan and said he would continue to meet his friends there, concluding his post with a jibe: “My response to those who will say ‘Go to Pakistan’ is — ‘Go to Kailasa’”.

Reacting sharply, BJP leader Ram Kadam addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday questioned the intent behind Shah’s comparison.

“Who told you to go to Pakistan? Kailasa is our sacred land, it is Shiv Bhoomi, a place of Sanatan culture. Why is Naseeruddin Shah equating it with Pakistan?” Kadam asked.

He further slammed Shah, stating, “Has he forgotten the Pahalgam attack? Has he forgotten that Pakistan is India’s sworn enemy? Is his love for Pakistan greater than his love for India? Those who lost their families in terror attacks — has he ever spoken for them?”

Calling the statement deeply offensive, Kadam added, “Naseeruddin Shah has insulted our brave soldiers, he has insulted crores of Hindus and the sanctity of Kailasa. This is nothing but a stunt to stay relevant in the headlines. He must fold his hands and apologise.”

Kadam also issued a warning to Diljit Dosanjh, asking him to stay away from those who are against “Maa Bharti”.

The controversy is likely to escalate further as political and cultural fault lines deepen ahead of the upcoming BMC elections in Maharashtra.

