Naseeruddin’s praise for performance is ‘Bandish Bandits’ actress Shreya’s biggest reward

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress Shreya Chaudhry, who is one of the leads in “Bandish Bandits Season 2”, said that veteran star Naseeruddin Shah's feedback and praise for her performance is her “biggest reward".

Talking about her bond with Naseeruddin Shah, who played Panditji, Shreya said: “Naseeruddin Sir is my biggest source of inspiration. I learnt a lot from him in season one, and was lucky enough to observe him and workshop with him.”

“So to receive a message from Sir after he watched season 2 is an honour of the highest order. His feedback and praise for the performance is my biggest reward. It’s very gratifying and reassuring, and gives me a sense that I am growing as an actor."

A musical drama, “Bandish Bandits” features debutants Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod, a Hindustani Classical musician and Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer, who hail from different worlds of music.

Exploring the debate of music being a discipline versus a means of liberation. The series also features Arjun Rampal, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni among many other names.

She had earlier credited filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for making her believe she could be an actor.

“Imtiaz sir made me believe that I could be an actor! And working with him solidified that dream for me. That I could dream big and chase this profession,” said Shreya, Imtiaz Ali’s short film titled “The Other Way!”

She added: “I will always cherish the experience of working with Imitiaz sir because the amount of learning I had while working with him is truly invaluable. I am just crossing my fingers and waiting to be an Imtiaz Ali heroine once in my life."

Shreya will next be seen in actor Boman Irani's anticipated directorial debut - “The Mehta Boys” alongside Avinash Tiwary in 2025. The film tells a tale of a father-son duo, who embark on an involuntary 48-hour odyssey, navigating clashing perspectives as they confront the intricate nuances of their strained relationship.

