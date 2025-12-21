Nasha, Aaj Ki Raat to Ghafoor: 5 Times Birthday Girl Tamannaah Bhatia Proved She’s the Ultimate Pop Culture Icon

Over the years, Tamannaah Bhatia has turned dance numbers into a full-blown pop-up culture and she continues to maintain that upward graph. All while shaping the pop culture of today, she has served viral chartbusters that you don’t just watch, but feel and start grooving upon even before realising! She’s done it in the past years, and she has served multiple moments that define the ‘pop culture moment’ of 2025 too! As she celebrates her birthday today, here’s looking at her most-viral songs that prove she’s the queen of dance - and the ultimate pop culture icon!

Kaavaalaa - Jailer

Tamannaah turned Kaavaalaa into a full-blown sensation. From spicy expressions to now-iconic hooksteps, the actress proved she does not need over-the-top energy to make everyone’s jaw drop and go viral! She owned every frame opposite Rajinikanth and became the internet’s favourite dance queen all over again!

Nasha - Raid 2

Raw, bold and super-catchy, Tamannaah oozed confidence and redefined glamour in Nasha song from Raid 2. She served a kind of performance that lets you in slowly but does not let you go! With Nasha, Tamannaah added another strong dance number title to her list of chartbusters!

Aaj Ki Raat - Stree 2

Tamannaah got the nation grooving to her all-time hit Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. From her enticing expressions to flowy moves and a kind of energy that can only be brought by Tamannaah, the actress served a party number and a track that still remains one of the most vibed-upon songs!

Ghafoor - The Bads of Bollywood

Ghafoor track from The Ba**ds of Bollywood showcased an entirely different side of Tamannaah, and the internet latched onto the vibe she brought on-screen. She matched the song’s raw energy and balanced it perfectly well with powerful expressions and fluid moves - and she wrote swagger all over it!

Tabahi

Tamannaah brought an unmissable mix of glam, groove and sparkling screen presence in Tabahi! With Tamannaah’s mass appeal and the drive to elevate the song’s charm, the actress made Tabahi live upto its name!

From an unmissable screen presence to a magnum mass appeal, Tamannaah proves why she continues to remain the queen of dance and chartbusters - while reshaping pop culture!