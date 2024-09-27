Nasser talks about admiration for Indian film globally, says "It has gone beyond...."

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 : From being part of Mani Ratnam's 'Roja', 'Bombay' to Kamal Haasan's 'Thevar Magan', and many others, Nasser has proved himself a pan-Indian actor.

The veteran actor is currently in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2024, where he talked about the reach of Indian movies and how people across the world are watching these films.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "It's not even pan-Indian films, it's global films. So it has gone beyond the pan-Indian film. It's a global film because I see people abroad, they watch even if it be Malaysian or Indonesian or Britisher they are watching Indian films with great eagerness and so it's a global film."

Nasser has worked with acclaimed filmmakers like Mani Ratnam. Recently, he completed a project with him titled 'Thug Life' also starring Kamal Haasan.

He shared his working experience with him and said, "I have just wrapped up a film with Mani Ratnam sir. It is called 'Thug Life' with Mr Kamal Haasan."

While praising the vision of Mani Ratnam, he added, "He is a great. He has gone beyond the ages. He has been there for very long and he is so mature. It was wonderful to work with him after a very long time. He will be there like his films forever."

Nasser made his acting debut in K. Balachander's 'Kalyana Agathigal' in 1985. His breakthrough performance was in Mani Ratnam's 'Nayakan'. He worked in Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's projects including 'Roja' , 'Thevar Magan', 'Bombay' , 'Kuruthipunal', and 'Iruvar'.

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala has started today with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor