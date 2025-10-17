Natalie Lind, Juan Raba, join 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Dutton Ranch' cast

Washington DC [US], October 17 : The upcoming 'Yellowstone' spinoff, which is titled 'The Dutton Ranch', has added four new series regulars, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, actors Natalie Alyn Lind, Marc Menchaca, Juan Pablo Raba and JR Villarreal have joined the cast of 'The Dutton Ranch'.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth and Rip, while Finn Little will also return in the role of Carter. Jai Courtney, Ed Harris and Annette Bening also play prominent roles in the film.

The official logline for the series states, "Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, actor Menchaca will play the role of Zachariah, who is described as "a newly released jailbird trying to rebuild his life as a wrangler and cowboy."

Lind will play Oreana, said to be "a striking young woman with a wild and free spirit."

Villarreal will play Azul, "a whipcord wrangler and Rip's right-hand man." And finally, Raba will play Joaquin, "a worker at a major ranch who fixes problems, big or small," reported Variety.

Menchaca is known for his roles in shows like 'Ozark,' 'The Outsider,' 'The Sinner,' and most recently 'Dexter: Resurrection.'

Lind has previously starred in shows like 'The Goldbergs,' 'The Gifted,' 'Sugar,' 'Tell Me A Story,' and 'Blue Sky.'

She has also been in films such as 'Pet Semetary: Bloodlines' and 'Marked Men.'

As for Raba, the actor is known for his starring roles in 'Narcos' as well as the military drama 'Six.'

Recently, he starred in the Netflix series 'Delirium' and 'News of a Kidnapping.' He starred opposite Antonio Banderas in the biographical drama 'The 33,' based on the 2010 Copiapo mining disaster.

Villarreal previously recurred in 'Landman' Season 1, another Taylor Sheridan-Paramount series.

His other TV credits include 'Freeridge' at Netflix and 'United We Fall' at ABC. He has starred in films such as 'Akeelah and the Bee' and 'Bobby Z,' reported Variety.

Chad Feehan will serve as showrunner and executive producer on 'The Dutton Ranch.' It is also produced by Sheridan, who is a writer and creator of 'The Yellowstone.'

