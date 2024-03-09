Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied officially divorced after separating last year

Los Angeles [US], March 9 : Star couple Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are now officially divorced.

The Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce from her director-choreographer husband of 11 years in July 2023, and the divorce was recently finalised in France, as reported by People.

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work," a friend of the couple told the publication.

The two met while working on the 2010 movie 'Black Swan', where Portman received an Oscar for best actress. Millepied, the choreographer for the film, played a crucial role in helping Portman master the ballet sequences for her character. Portman also bagged best actress Golden Globe for her performance and even humorously mentioned their relationship during her acceptance speech.

Portman and Millepied got married on August 4, 2012 and are parents to a 12-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter.

Millepied, known as the choreographer in Dune: Part Two: Part Two, directed his first film, Carmen, a 2022 musical drama with Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal.

Meanwhile, Portman is currently filming Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie, and is set to appear in the TV series Lady in the Lake.

