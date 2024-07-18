Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya Announce Divorce; Couple Issues Joint Statement

After months of speculation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic have announced their separation. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, revealing their mutual decision to part ways after four years together.

In their statement, they wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us."

Hardik added, "This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Rumors about their separation started when Natasa deleted their wedding photos from social media and removed 'Pandya' Surname from her Instagram id. Her absence from the IPL and T20 World Cup further fueled these rumors. On Wednesday, Natasa was spotted at the airport with their son Agastya. Later, she posted a story on Instagram from her home in Serbia with the caption "home sweet home."