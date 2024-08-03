Natasa Stankovic enjoys vacation with son Agastya after parting ways with Hardik Pandya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : After separating from her husband, Hardik Pandya, actor-model Natasa Stankovic has taken a trip to her home country with their son, Agastya.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natasa dropped a picture from their holiday in Serbia. The picture shows Agastya having fun on a swing in a park, with Natasa holding the chains. Natasa looked lovely in a green midi dress, enjoying the moment with her son.

Earlier this week, the actor-model also celebrated her son's fourth birthday.

Natasha, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos from the birthday bash, where her son, Agastya can be seen enjoying the celebration with his friends.

Natasa organized a Hot Wheels-themed party for Agastya. The cake matched the theme, and Agastya was seen holding a racing flag as his friends sang the birthday song.

In the pics, Natasa can be seen posing with Agastya, looking stylish in a pink-checkered top, while her son wore a white Hot Wheels T-shirt. He even posed with a toy car featured in the party decor.

Natasa added a caption that read, "Agu turns 4," accompanied by balloon emojis.

Last month, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family.

Talking about his son, Hardik said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives. The India all-rounder confirmed that he and his wife will co-parent for the well-being of their three-year-old child.

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.

