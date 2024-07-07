Natasa Stankovic Shares Thoughts on 'Removing Challenges' Amid Divorce Rumours with Hardik Pandya (watch video)

Hardik Pandya personal life is going through lot's of ups and downs. There are rumours that he and his wife Natasa Stankovic are currently not living together and are going through divorce. The rumours brewed up when Natasa removed their wedding photos and last name from her Instagram profile. While the couple has not officially announced their separation Natasa has shared a cryptic video on social media.

The video posted by Natasa has gone viral on social media in which she is giving gentle reminder. 'Just gentle reminder from me to you again. Remember God didn't remove the Red Sea, he parted it. This means he won't remove a problem from your life, but he will make a way through it. Bye!"

It is said that Natasa and hardik are currently leaving separately. After returning from world cup 2024 Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya celebrated Angad's birthday. Natasa's absence from the pictures has added fuel to these rumours.