Natasa Stankovic's Ex, Aly Goni Shuts Down Trollers Over Election Results Tweet: "Kyun Yeh Desh Tere Baap ka hai sirf?"

In the 2024 election, the entire nation was on edge as every Indian watched the results day with full concentration. The Lok Sabha results are crucial for the country's next 5 years. Many celebrities from entertainment industry reacts to the election result. In the middle of the election result Bigg Boss finalist and television actor Aly Goni who is ex-boyfriend of Natasa Stankovic posted a tweet on X because of which he got trolled and he slammed back.

In the election, BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc engaged in a close competition. Aly observed, "Both have crossed 200, this time it's going to be a tough fight. May the good of our country prevail whoever wins." A user on X remarked, "But why do you seem so happy, mate? Jai Hind."

But mulle tu itna khush ktu lag raha — Bazinga!⚡⚡ (@dg91432) June 4, 2024

In response, Aly Goni, known for his impromptu and outspoken political views, replied, "Why, is this country only yours or your father's? Only you can be happy. Faceless brother or sister, whoever you are."

Kyun yeh desh tere baap ka hai sirf tu hi khush ho sakti hai ? Faceless bhai ya behan jo bhi hai tu 😄 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 4, 2024

On work front Aly Goni was part of Star Plus popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He also took a part in dance reality show Nach baliye with his ex Natasa Stankovic who is currently in news for her divorce rumors with Indian all-rounder Hardik Panday.