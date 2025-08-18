Natashaa Fernandes on SC Order on Stray Dogs: Will It Solve the Problem or Create a New Crisis?

The Supreme Court has issued a statement that all stray dogs in Delhi are to be shifted to shelters. This has created quite havoc among pet lovers and the general public. Many claim that this is an unfair decision as good shelters don’t exist. Actress Natashaa Fernandes, who is part of the film Andaaz 2, says that the decision has also left her divided.

“As someone who cares deeply about both human safety and animal welfare, I find myself standing in the middle of these two worlds. Public safety is non-negotiable, rabies kills, and the pain of losing a child to a dog attack is unimaginable. But the question we must ask is this: will taking every dog off the street truly solve the problem, or will it open the door to a whole new crisis?” she says.

She adds, “And yet, I cannot ignore one truth, our streets are no place for dogs either. Every day, countless strays are run down by speeding cars, burnt by crackers during festivals, or beaten in acts of casual cruelty. For them, survival is a daily battle. In a safe, well-managed shelter, they could be spared the constant fear of injury or death. If implemented with compassion, the Court’s decision could protect them from the very dangers that we humans have created.”

However, here lies the challenge, she says, adding, “The shelter system in India is far from perfect. In many cases, overcrowded facilities become silent prisons, where disease spreads and suffering go unnoticed. And when dogs are removed from one area, unsterilized and unvaccinated dogs from elsewhere quickly take their place. The problem simply shifts, rather than being solved.”

She says, “We don’t have to look far for better solutions. Jaipur and Goa have already shown us the way. Through mass sterilization, widespread vaccination, and constant community engagement, they have achieved near-zero rabies deaths while keeping dog populations stable. In Jaipur, sterilized dogs are returned to their territories to prevent aggressive outsiders from moving in. In Goa, more than 90% of strays are vaccinated every year, supported by a 24/7 bite-response system.”

Sharing a solution, she says, “Delhi can and should adopt a similar hybrid model; sterilize and vaccinate street dogs systematically, zone by zone. Return healthy, vaccinated dogs to their home territories to maintain ecological balance. Reserve shelters for the injured, the sick, and those that are genuinely dangerous to people. Alongside this, invest in public awareness so that people know how to behave around dogs and what to do in case of a bite. Rapid-response teams for aggressive dog reports could reassure the public that safety is being taken seriously.”

She adds, “Because here’s the truth, the safety of our streets and the dignity of animal life are not opposing goals. We do not have to choose between compassion and caution. What Delhi needs is not a sweeping, one-size-fits-all order, but a science-backed, humane, and sustainable plan. If we get this right, Delhi could set an example for the entire country proving that we can protect both people and animals, without abandoning either to danger or neglect. Removing every dog from the streets might make them look emptier, but it won’t automatically make them safer. The challenge before us is to find a solution where both humans and animals can truly coexist, safely, and with dignity.”