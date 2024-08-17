National Award winner Rishab Shetty gets warm welcome at home, 'proud wife' Pragathi pens heartfelt post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 : Rishab Shetty's wife, Pragathi Shetty, along with their children, welcomed the actor in a traditional way after he won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for Kantara.

On Saturday, Pragathi took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen welcoming Rishab home with aarti. She also penned a heartfelt post for Rishab.

"Over the moon with pride! His dedication and Passion for Cinema has been honoured with a National Award. The hard work, late nights, and Sacrifices have truly paid off. @rishabshettyofficial #ProudWife #70th NationalAward"

Written and directed by Shetty, 'Kantara' became a pan-India hit in 2022.

On receiving National Award for the film, he told ANI, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them," Shetty told ANI.

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

Rishab is now working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

