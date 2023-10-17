National Awards: R Madhavan receives Best Film honour for 'Rocketry'

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Actor R Madhavan's directorial project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bagged the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Madhavan at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital today.

Have a look at Madhavan receiving the award.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based on the life of an aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan and his struggles and achievements. The film was released in July 2022.

When the winners were announced in August, Nambi Narayanan spoke toand expressed his happiness about the film getting recognition at the prestigious award ceremony.

"The nation has accorded its approval to my story. I recall the suffering gone through by people like Madhavan. At that time when he was making the movie one can't say that he will succeed in box office as well as in real life. But he had the courage to do it and he was not only the actor but directorship came to him, he was the director and also a producer. So the burden was more but he stood out all those things and he has done a wonderful job," he had said.

National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards, which are announced annually to honour the best filmmaking talent across the country. According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Awards "aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance."

