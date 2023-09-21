National Cinema Day: Tickets for all movies will be available for Rs 99

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and various cinemas across the country will celebrate National Cinema Day. The movie tickets will go as low as Rs 99. However, this price will not change for recliners and premium formats like 4DX and IMAX.Over 4,000 screens, including popular chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, WAVE, M2K, Delite, and others, will celebrate National Cinema Day on October 13, 2023. Moviegoers across the country will have the opportunity to watch films for just Rs 99. This decision has been made by MAI to boost attendance at movie theaters.

The Multiplex Association of India took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to share the announcement. They wrote, "National Cinema Day is back on October 13th. Join us at over 4000+ screens across India for an incredible cinematic experience, with movie tickets priced at just Rs. 99. It's the perfect day to enjoy your favorite films with friends and family (sic)."This year, the latest blockbuster 'Jawan' is also estimated to benefit from the weekend in mid-October. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.