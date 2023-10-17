National Film Award bestowed upon 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Ace music composer MM Keeravani was felicitated with the National Award on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Keeravani at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the capital. Keeravani won the Best Background Score for director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava, too, bagged the award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Kaala Bhairava won best playback singer for the song 'Komuram Bheemudo'.

This year has been extremely special for 'RRR' team as the 'Naatu Naatu' song became the first Indian song ever to win the Golden Globes for Best Original Song. Later, it won the 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli was also present at the 69th National Film Awards. His film bagged six awards at the ceremony.

The film also won the award for Special effects for Srinivas Mohan, choreography for Prem Rakshith and action direction for King Solomon.

'RRR' won an award in the category Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment as well. Rajamouli received the award for this category.

Released in 2022, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

