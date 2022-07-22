National Film Awards 2022 - Soorarai Pottru wins best feature film

Telugu film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, is adjudged the best feature film at the National Film Awards 2022.Soorarai Pottru emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with the film winning Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparrna Balamurali, and Best Film. Suriya shares the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

