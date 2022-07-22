National Film Awards 2022 Winners: Ajay Devgn, Suriya win Best Actor Award

National Film Awards winners list has been announced for the 68th edition. 10 jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah submitted the report related to the 2020 National Film Awards to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.Feature Film

Category

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Direction: Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor: Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actress: Aparna Balamurali

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Special Mention: June (Marathi)

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Lyrics: Saina

Best Screenplay:Soorarai Pottru

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey

Non-Feature Film Category

Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons ofe Kerala

Best Editing: Borderlands

Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj

Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin

Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball

Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli

Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss