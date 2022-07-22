National Film Awards 2022 Winners: Ajay Devgn, Suriya win Best Actor Award
National Film Awards winners list has been announced for the 68th edition. 10 jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah submitted the report related to the 2020 National Film Awards to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.Feature Film
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Direction: Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor: Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actress: Aparna Balamurali
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon
Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Special Mention: June (Marathi)
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Lyrics: Saina
Best Screenplay:Soorarai Pottru
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey
Non-Feature Film Category
Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons ofe Kerala
Best Editing: Borderlands
Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj
Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle
Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin
Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu
Special Jury Award: Admitted
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour
Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli
Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya
