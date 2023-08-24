National Film Awards: 'Meppadiyan' director Vishnu Mohan expresses happiness on win

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 24 : Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan is on cloud nine as he bagged the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his film 'Meppadiyan'.

Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Mohan said, “I am very happy. This is my first film. The story, script and direction were done by me. I am very happy."

Unni Mukundan, Aju Varghese, Anju Kurien, Shaiju Kurup and Kalabhavan Shajohn featured in lead roles in the Malayalam thriller.

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday via a press conference by the jury at National Media Centre, Delhi.

Congratulating the winners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The jury members of the 69th National Film Awards met me today and handed the report. They have gone through a long list of movies which included feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. India produced quality content even during the Covid-19 pandemic...”

“Many congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest film-maker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world,” he added.

R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was declared the best feature film at the 69th National Awards while Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the top acting honours.

