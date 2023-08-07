National Handloom Day 2023: Bollywood actors who make us fall in love with handloom sarees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year to promote and honour the rich heritage of traditional handloom weaving in India. Bollywood celebrities have been seen wearing handloom sarees at public events, award functions, and even in their daily lives, adding to the allure and charm of these traditional weaves. Take a look at the Bollywood divas who are known for their admiration for handloom sarees.

1. Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor is well-known for her amazing fashion choices which receive immense love from the fans. She frequently made numerous public appearances wearing beautiful handloom sarees, setting trends for her fans to follow.

2. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has always expressed her love for handloom sarees. She has been seen donning handwoven sarees on various occasions, adding a touch of elegance and grace to her looks.

3. Dia Mirza

The former Miss Asia Pacific and Bollywood diva Dia Mirza always gather all the eyeballs with her traditional attire. She often chooses handloom sarees for red-carpet events and social gatherings, promoting ethical fashion.

4. Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon always gathers all the eyeballs with her beautiful outfits. She has been spotted in exquisite handloom sarees on several occasions.

5. Vidya Balan

Talking about Handloom sarees, how can we forget about actor Vidya Balan? She has always been a vocal advocate of Indian handloom sarees. She often graces events and promotions in handwoven sarees, promoting traditional weaves from different regions of India.

