Nausheen Ali Sardar to play ‘one of the most complex roles’ in ‘Vasudha’

Mumbai, Aug 11 Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar, who is all geared up to play the lead in the upcoming show ‘Vasudha’ has opened up on her "powerful" character, calling it one of the most complex roles she has ever portrayed.

Best known for her lead role in the show ‘Kkusum’, Nausheen, will play the respected and feared Chandrika Singh Chauhan in this new offering.

Speaking about the same, Nausheen shared: “Making a comeback with such a unique role is more than I could have asked for. Chandrika is a powerful, self-made woman with a strict code of discipline and integrity, which is a fresh and exciting challenge for me as an actor.”

“This character stands out as one of the most complex roles I've ever taken on. The cast and crew have been exceptionally supportive, and the energy during shooting is nothing short of inspiring,” she said.

On a concluding note, Nausheen said: “We recently wrapped up an extensive outdoor schedule in Udaipur and will shortly begin shoot in Mumbai. I can’t wait for the audience to see the intricate relationships and the powerful narrative we're trying to create.”

The show will also feature Priya Thakur, who will be playing the role of Vasundhara, an innocent girl who is not exposed to a disciplined and urban lifestyle.

She views the world with a naive lens, assuming everyone is as nice as she is. Unintentionally, she gets into trouble while trying to impress Chandrika, whom she looks up to as a goddess.

Talking about her role and the show, Priya said: "I couldn't have asked for a better platform and script for my debut. Vasundhara's journey, from her naive perspective on life to the realisation of the complexities of the disciplined urban world, will be very interesting to portray. Working alongside Nausheen ma’am will be an incredible learning experience.”

“Each day of shooting brings new insights and opportunities to grow as an actor. I hope the audience will shower their love on us,” she added.

Produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, ‘Vasudha’ is based in Udaipur, and revolves around a self-made woman of power who lives by the rulebook she has laid down herself. With a heart of gold, she stands up for what is right.

'Vasudha' will premiere soon on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor