Nautanki artist Rampat Singh Bhadauria passes way in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 : Naurtanki artist Rampat Singh Bhadauria also known as Rampat "Harami" has passed away today(May 6). He was undergoing treatment at Hallett Hospital in Kanpur.

While on one hand the folk art is getting lost, on the other hand, Rampat Singh Bhadoria alias Rampat Harami, fondly known as Rampat Harami, resident of Babupurwa police station of Kanpur, died today during treatment at Hallett Hospital in the city.

While taking a walk, he fell at home. Immediately, Rampat Singh Bhadauria was taken to Hallett Hospital in severe condition. He was undergoing treatment. He died today.

Rampat Singh Bhadoria earned his name in different parts of the country through his famous Nautanki troupe.

At present, after the news of the death of a famous nautanki artist, there is a gathering of his admirers at his house.

His son-in-law, Dilip Singh told ANI, "He came back from a programme on April 28. Four days ago, he fell while taking a walk. He had a brain stroke. He died during the dialysis at 1:30 pm today. I couldn't speak to him during his last days as he stopped talking to anyone. He is survived by three daughters, three sons-in-law and a wife."

