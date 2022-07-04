Naveen Chandra's next movie titled 'Month of Madhu'

Hyderabad, July 4 The last time we saw the young actor Naveen Chandra was in Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's 'Virata Parvam'.

The 'Andala Rakshasi' hero is now arriving to enthrall audiences with his next movie. The movie's title, along with its first-look poster, is out.

Naveen Chandra's collaboration with director Srikanth Nagothi is titled 'Month of Madhu'. The two had collaborated on 'Bhanumathi Ramakrishna' (2020), which was released on the Telugu OTT platform aha.

To promote the movie and reveal its title, the creators also unveiled the first-look poster. The unique title has caught the attention of all and, judging by the reactions of Netizens, it has been well-received.

'Colors' Swathi will be seen in the female lead role in 'Month of Madhu]; Shreya Navile and Harsha Chemudu will also play important roles. The film has been produced by Yaswanth Mulukutla and Achu Rajamani is the music composer. The teaser and release date will be revealed soon.

